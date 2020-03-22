Coronavirus: Visits to hospital wards at Grantham, Boston and Lincoln hospitals are suspended

The hospital trust which runs Grantham Hospital has suspended all visits to its hospital wards, with a few exceptions, to protect patients and staff during the coronavirus outbreak.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) announced today it is working hard to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to protect its patients and staff from becoming seriously ill.

ULHT says that it has "made a difficult decision to suspend all visiting to our wards at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, Lincoln County Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital with immediate effect".

Grantham Hospital (22471554)

ULHT says the only exceptions to the above are:

The maternity department will allow one birthing partner to attend

Parents who do not show the symptoms of infection can visit their children

Any other visits are by exception only and typically will be granted on compassionate grounds agreed in advance with the nurse in charge of the ward. If granted, the majority of these visits will be taking place between 6pm and 7pm. No visitors under 16 will be allowed.

The Trust is working on ways for families to use Skype or FaceTime to talk to their relatives and as soon as these arrangements are in place, it will update further.

The trust also says that anyone attending the Emergency Department or for an outpatient appointment is expected to attend alone. They can only take a maximum of one other person if assistance is required.

A ULHT spokesman said: "We can appreciate this may be frustrating for the family and friends of patients, but we can assure that it is required at this time. As per usual practice, the ward staff will contact families if the person becomes seriously ill."

LATEST NEWS: Grantham Journal

Coronavirus: Video shows empty Grantham town centre on Saturday night

Coronavirus: Belton House closes its parks and gardens

Read more CoronavirusGranthamHealth