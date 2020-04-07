The coronavirus pandemic will likely change people’s eating habits forever and have a permanent effect on the UK food and drink industry.

That’s according to Ian Wright, the chief executive officer of the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) which represents the interests of manufacturers nationwide.

He said the industry will be forced to adapt with a lot of people choosing to stay at home even after the crisis is over.

The CEO of the Food and Drink Federation says there has been no panic-buying of food (33044605)

Many will also choose to embrace the new ‘working from home’ culture, shunning their usual cafes and restaurants in favour of making their own meals.

“I think this will have quite a big effect on people psychologically in the post-crisis future, whenever that may be,” said Mr Wright, speaking from his home in Whissendine, Rutland.

“Of course there will be those who as soon as this is deemed to be over will go out and ‘party like it’s 1999’. They will be delighted to be out, going to pubs and restaurants and cafes again - at least where they can as some businesses in that part of the industry will not be there as they just won’t be able to survive.

“Then there will be a group of people for whom this has all been very frightening. They will have been extremely concerned about catching the virus, they’ve taken the lockdown extremely seriously and will be suspicious about going out for quite a long time. It will change their approach, and equally there will be some who quite liked it and enjoyed being at home.

“This will certainly have an impact on the industry. People will demand more and a wider range of products. I think delivering at home and supermarkets will benefit from that and I think working from home will become popular.”

This shift could actually be seen several weeks before the Government announced its lockdown on March 23.

Mr Wright, 62, said supermarket food shelves were not empty due to panic-buying but because from as early as March 9 people were simply choosing to eat at home and shopped accordingly.

Around 35 to 40 per cent of food consumption suddenly left the ‘out of home’ sector - the restaurants, cafes and pubs - and “went across the road to the supermarket”.

“A lot of people who would have gone to Pret a Manger for breakfast and lunch were working from home quite a long time before the Government made it mandatory,” he said.

“As a consequence the supermarkets had to pick up that massive extra consumption so it wasn’t surprising they got shopped out.”

He added: “There’s no distribution system in the world that would have dealt with the massive shift in that week of March 9. I’ve seen the figures and it was pretty much within 48 hours.

“Yes, stockpiling is happening because people are at home and so the cupboards are fuller because of this. But there wasn’t any panic-buying.”

The situation led to a 50 per cent uplift in supermarket sales with the sale of some product lines rocketing by 1,000 per cent, he said.

This has now levelled off and supermarkets and other food stores are seeing “much more normal levels of buying”.

“My members, who are manufacturers, were definitely required to up production in massive numbers and we are continuing to produce at quite high levels,” Mr Wright said.

“We want to keep inventories and supply lines well stocked as everyone expects there to be a hit when workers start to go off poorly in the coming weeks.”

This will be the biggest challenge facing food and drink manufacturers - but plans are in place to poach furloughed staff from other industries.

Some factories are highly automated, using robots and machines to carry out work, but many still rely on a healthy workforce.

“We can manage absence levels of 20 per cent but when you suddenly get 30, 40 or 50 per cent absence, that will have a hit,” Mr Wright said.

“We are looking to bring in workers who have been displaced in other industries who have the skills to fill gaps for a temporary period.”

He added: “At the moment the key things are to keep the production processes rolling to produce as much food as we can to make sure we are well stocked for what’s to come. Of course we also need to keep everyone safe, making sure they can get to work in safety and work with the appropriate safety measures in place.

“We need to make sure they are not anxious about their working situation and they recognise they are playing a vital role in the national effort.”

Despite what many may think, there is still free movement of products between European countries, including the likes of Italy and Spain where Covid-19 has struck hard.

Mr Wright said it was crucial to keep the supply lines open as many of the FDF’s members rely heavily on products and ingredients from abroad. More than 40 per cent of food consumed in the UK is currently imported.

“One might expect there would be a serious disruption to the supply line but we haven’t seen that,” he said. “Supplies are moving through the borders both ways, which is really important for the long-term viability of the industry. This is very encouraging.”

The manufacturers that will be hardest hit by the shift in food and drink consumption patterns will be those that supplied the hospitality sector.

“For the most part it’s a case of changing the business model,” he said. “Some won’t be as profitable but some will do well.”

Many businesses will have to reorganise their production into retail and takeaway, as has already been seen up and down the country.

“We’ve seen a completely different sort of takeaway effort,” Mr Wright said.

“For example my local is the White Lion in Whissendine. They clearly aren’t open as a pub but they are open as a takeaway. Last Friday the landlord did 80 or 90 meals. In a village of 1,000 he served 10 per cent of the population basically.”

He said he had not experienced any major difficulties finding products in and around the village and had been keen to support local businesses.

“We’ve been okay,” said Mr Wright, a father of two whose second grandchild was due to make an appearance over the weekend.

“We’ve got a good village shop here so we’ve been very well able to utilise that. It’s been very well stocked.

“We’ve got access to Ocado so we get deliveries and we’ve also been using the farm shop at Langham, and we’ve been into a couple of the supermarkets like Tesco and Lidl, and the butchers, Steve Leeson’s in Oakham. We’ve been using local shops quite a lot.”

Mr Wright said he wanted to thank everyone who worked in the food and drink industry, describing them as the nation’s ‘hidden heroes’.

“Rutland, Stamford and Melton are very much at the heart of the UK’s food and farming industry,” he said.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who’s working so hard to make sure the nation gets fed; they are the hidden heroes.”

For more on the FDF visit its website at www.fdf.org.uk

