Protesters in Grantham came together as part of a national day of action calling for fairer energy bills.

On Saturday, around 25 protesters took part in a rally on St Peters Hill beneath Margaret Thatcher's statue.

Independent district Councillor Charmaine Morgan organised the local event on behalf of the national campaign 'Warm this Winter', which saw over 80 similar protests take part across the country.

Protesters gathered at the Margaret Thatcher statue as part of the Warm This Winter rally. Photo: Peter A Tully (63344944)

Coun Morgan thanked everyone for attending. She said that Gareth Davies MP had responded to her request for him to lobby the government.

"He provided a list of existing initiatives but has not signed the pledge to lobby government", she added.

Coun Morgan continued: "Many householders and businesses are in an unsustainable crisis.

"The numerous organisations involved in 'Warm this Winter', including CPRE (Council for the Preservation of Rural England) and Oxfam, argue the government measures do not go far enough. We need more action from the government now."

The 'Warm this Winter' campaign is calling for emergency support for households now, freedom from expensive gas and oil dependency, access to cheap renewable energy and help to upgrade homes.

Coun Morgan said businesses are also suffering and need more help.

"After listening to local retailers, if we don't get more action now, many of our local shops won't be here in two years time," she said.

There were also a number of guest speakers at the protest, including Tim Harrison, a mental health volunteer at Grantham Beehive; Susan Swinburn, who runs Grantham Beehive; Steven Cunnington, who runs an initiative on the Earlesfield Estate helping people who are suffering from mould in their homes; Bruce Wells, an ambulance driver and former district councillor.

Both Ben Selby, vice chairman of the Fire Brigade Union, and Roger Green, former teacher and NEU teachers union representative from Nottingham, also spoke at the event.

They described how public sector pay has been frozen for years resulting in hardship for many public sector workers including fire and rescue workers and teachers. They called for people to come together to call for change in government.

They also referred to the need to protect the right to strike currently facing challenge from the Government.

Coun Morgan talked of the physical impact the cold has on babies, children, disabled and elderly. She gave one example of delayed South Kesteven District Council housing repairs resulting in a heavily pregnant lady lying in minus eight degrees in her flat back in November.

Coun Morgan said: ""During the speeches some people passing in cars honked their support. Others came up afterwards to share their experience.

"One lady, facing hardship, described how she would ask for help for her children but was too ashamed to go to foodbank for help for herself even though she needs it.

"It is terrible people who are suffering feel shame. It is our government, not our people who should be ashamed. Britain is still one of the wealthiest nations in the world. If we cannot heat our homes or eat something has gone seriously wrong.

"Whilst Margaret Thatcher sold of our energy, successive governments have failed to take back control leading to where we are today. We call on our government to act now."