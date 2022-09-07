MPs and trade unionists will be among those taking part in a Cost of Living and anti-Thatcher statue protest through Grantham this month.

The protest will start in Dysart Park at 11.30am on Saturday, September 17.

Protesters will then march through the town past the statue of Margaret Thatcher in St Peter’s Hill and then continue to Wyndham Park.

Traces of red paint can still be seen on the statue of Margaret Thatcher today (Friday June 3). (57082740)

The march will be led by the Fire Brigades Union battle bus.

Taking part in the event will be the MP for Nottingham East Nadia Whittome and MP for Coventry South Zarah Sultana. Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, Louise Regan of the National Education Union and Tosh McDonald, former ASLEF president, are also due to take part and speak.

The event will also feature live music by Joe Solo with more musicians to be announced.

Organisers say more guest speakers are also to be announced.

Anybody who wishes to take part in the march is welcome to go along.

For more details go to Keith Williams’ Facebook page at bit.ly/3Bgu2Iz, email redtedkw19@gmail.com or call 07780 927915.