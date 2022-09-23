District councillors voted to organise a cost of living working group to support residents through the current crisis.

South Kesteven District Councillors voted in favour of a motion concerning the on-going cost of living crisis, with pledges to improve communication of support schemes for those on low income and to establish a working group to discuss how to best support residents.

The working group would include key groups such as Citizens' Advice, food banks and town or parish councils, and discuss how to "use its influence and resources to create positive change".

Councillor Amanda Wheeler (Stamford St George's, Lib Dem) tabled the motion as an effort to support residents impacted by rising energy bills, food and fuel prices, stating that “nationally, not enough is being done, so it’s important that we do what we can locally".

Coun Wheeler said that food bank referrals made by Citizens' Advice had risen by 50 per cent in the last year, adding that, “we have some incredible organisations in our district who are doing so much to support people".

Cabinet Member for People and Safer Communities and chair of the new working group, Councillor Annie Mason (Grantham St Vincent's, Con), said that a cost of living report was meant to be discussed at the rural and communities meeting scheduled for last week, but this was postponed due to the Queen's passing.

Coun Mason said: “The cost of living crisis is a grave concern for each and every one of us. For our residents and for our businesses across the district.

“It is already a national emergency and I understand the Government is having a mini budget on Friday. A cost of living strategic working group has already been set up."

Coun Mason explained that a cost of living help and support web page to help ensure residents find information had been set up, with "positive" feedback received from third parties.

She added: "We are aware not all of our residents are able to use a computer and we are investigating ways to spread these messages.

“We are acutely aware of the mental health and emotional wellbeing implications that will come hand in hand with this crisis and will form a big part of our strategy."

Coun Wheeler's original motion included the organisation of a local ‘Cost of Living Emergency Summit’ and the declaration of a 'Cost of Living Emergency', but these were removed as Coun Wheeler hoped to reach a cross-party consensus.

Councillor Phil Dilks (Deeping St James, Alliance SK) said: “I quite like the original motion.”

“If it’s a national emergency, we all accept that, why can we not declare a cost of living emergency here? It doesn’t make any sense.

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Grantham St Vincent's, Unaligned) called for an extraordinary meeting on the crisis and more practical help for residents.

SKDC leader Councillor Kelham Cooke (Casewick, Con) was concerned over the potential costs of holding an extraordinary meeting in the current climate, saying that once the Rural and Communities scrutiny meeting has taken place, the issue could be discussed at the next council meeting as part of regular business.

He said that an internal review was currently under way to examine the council's internal running costs, adding that, "we all know it is an issue affecting everyone at the present time and that's everybody across the country".