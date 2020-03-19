Customers can no longer take a seat at Costa in Grantham as the coffee company's stores are now takeaway only as the coronavirus outbreak takes hold.

The company has also decided to go cashless and accept card payments only, affecting its two Grantham stores in the Isaac Newton Centre and on Harlaxton Road.

Costa says it is following Government guidelines and asking members of staff to stay at home and self-isolate for seven days if they have any symptoms.

Chairs and tables have been stacked in the Costa Coffee store in the Isaac newton Centre after seating areas in the stores were closed. (31969596)

Costa Coffee chief executive officer Jill McDonald said: "Whilst some of these changes will feel quite disruptive we believe they are the right thing to do for our customers and store teams.

"We are especially mindful of the move to takeaway only and ask that customers dispose of and recycle their Costa Coffee packaging responsibly. We will continue to recycle cups and welcome you dropping them back into store, if possible. We thank you in advance for your support and assure you that these changes are temporary and will be regularly reviewed."

The Costa Coffee store in the Isaac Newton Centre, Grantham, has closed its seating area because of the coronavirus outbreak. (31969706)

