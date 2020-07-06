Home   News   Article

Costa stores open in Grantham with safety measures in place for customers

By Graham Newton
Published: 12:30, 06 July 2020
 | Updated: 12:42, 06 July 2020

The Costa Coffee stores in Grantham have reopened after three months of lockdown to serve takeaway orders.

The stores in the Isaac Newton Centre and on Harlaxton Road have reopened to served takeaway drinks and some food items.

Perspex screens have been installed at all counters in the stores, with designated pick-up points for delivery and mobile order collections.

