How are pedestrians, wheelchair-users, mobility scooters and pushchairs expected to get around this car? Into the road –and that is not acceptable!

A long-time supporter of the Journal's 'Dozy Parker' campaign took this photograph on Somerby Hill, Grantham.

It comes as the Government today (Monday) sets out new plans to put a stop to pavement parking.

It has launched a consultation with three options put forward: improving the traffic regulation order process to make it easier for councils to prohibit pavement parking in their areas; giving councils powers to fine drivers who park on paths; and a London-style nationwide ban on pavement parking.

Parking on pavements disproportionately affects people with visual or mobility impairments, those assisted by guide dogs, and wheelchair and mobility scooter users. More than 95 per cent of wheelchair users and people with visual impairments say they have faced problems as a result of vehicles parked on pavements.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Parking on pavements means wheelchair users, visually impaired people and parents with push chairs can be forced into the road, which is not only dangerous, but discourages people from making journeys.

“A key part of our green, post-Covid recovery will be encouraging more people to choose active travel, such as walking, so it is vital that we make the nation’s pavements accessible for everyone.”

Disabled people say pavement parking is a significant barrier to carrying out daily journeys.

Recent research from the charity Guide Dogs shows that 32 per cent of people with vision impairments and 48 per cent of wheelchair users were less willing to go out on their own because of pavement parking, decreasing independence and contributing towards isolation.

Blanche Shackleton, head of policy, public affairs and campaigns at Guide Dogs, said: “For many people with sight loss, cars and vans parked on the pavement make our streets stressful and dangerous to navigate. At any time, you might be forced out into the road with traffic that you cannot see.

“When every journey is an ordeal, simply going out independently can become daunting."

As many streets were built decades and centuries before the high levels of vehicles currently on roads, any measures will need to ensure the free-flow of traffic and access for the emergency services.

