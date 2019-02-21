TV's Location, Location, Location is looking for Grantham property-hunters
TV's Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer could be coming to Grantham as they look for people to take part in the next series of 'Location, Location, Location'.
A spokeswoman for the Channel 4 show - in its 23rd series - said: "Kirstie and Phil are looking for Grantham property hunters to apply for the show. The property dream team will be helping chain-free buyers with a range of house-hunting problems and we’d love to get the word out in the local area of how people can apply."
She added: "Are you or somebody you know a chain-free buyer struggling to find that perfect property? If so, we’d love to hear from you!
"Perhaps you’re upsizing or downsizing, buying your first property or hoping to find your ideal forever home? Do you have to move or relocate for work? Does the property market make you nervous?
"Whatever your property puzzle, Kirstie and Phil may be able to help."
To apply to be on the show, click here.
The form will ask for your details, plus photos and video where applicants can tell producers why they need Kirstie and Phil's help.
