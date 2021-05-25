Do you want to break into the journalism industry without the time and expense of a university course? If so, our apprentice scheme could be the break you are looking for.

Iliffe Media, publisher of the Grantham Journal, Rutland and Stamford Mercury, Rutland Times, Bourne Local, Newark Advertiser, Lincs Free Press, Spalding Guardian and Lynn News, is searching for an editorial apprentice.

It is a fantastic way to get a foot into the door of a highly competitive industry and take the first steps on a fascinating and rewarding career.

Maddy Baillie, former Midlands apprentice and now a trainee at the Rutland & Stamford Mercury

The scheme is suitable for either school leavers, who do not want or are unable to go to university, or students who have studied an unrelated course. Students who have already undertaken a journalism course are not eligible.

The job will combine real-life newsroom experience, working on both our print and digital platforms, with classroom-based learning. The successful candidate will receive a salary whilst also having their training course fully funded.

The apprenticeship lasts for two years, after which you may be offered a full-time position as a trainee reporter.

The apprentice will be based in whichever of our offices is closest to their home, but will have the flexibility to work in other offices across the group or from home.

Our first editorial apprentice for the Midlands, Maddy Baillie, has already passed her apprenticeship to the highest standard, despite doing the majority of her course from home because of the pandemic, and is now working towards her qualification to become a senior reporter.

Our ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following characteristics:

A keen interest in news and current affairs;

The confidence to talk to people from all walks of life;

Strong grammatical skills.

We will be choosing our apprentice at an assessment centre in our Stamford office on a date to be decided due to Government restrictions.

If you wish to apply, please email a CV and covering letter to kerry.coupe@iliffepublishing.co.uk

The closing date for applications is Friday, June 25.