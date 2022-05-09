An annual campaign is highlighting the need for more people to come forward and foster a child.

Beginning on Monday May 9, national Foster Care Fortnight is the perfect time to find out how you could support fostering in your local area and help us to celebrate the Lincolnshire community opening their homes and families to children in care.

In Lincolnshire, there is a need for people to come forward for all types of fostering, especially to look after teenagers, siblings, children with additional needs and children who need long-term homes.

Lincolnshire County Council’s fostering families have access to a wide range of support, within its award-winning hub model, which offers different levels of support to meet the needs of children, foster carers, and their families at the right time.

In addition to a competitive financial package, LCC arrange several rewards and celebrations throughout the year, including family fun days, an annual summer BBQ and a Christmas Party.

Through a discount card, many local attractions and businesses support Lincolnshire foster carers by offering discounted services.

In Lincolnshire, the county council always look to their own in-house foster carers first and use a strength-based matching model to ensure carers have the right knowledge, skills, and experience to meet children’s needs, which means that the foster carers are more likely to get regular placements within their preferred age range and skill set.

Councillor Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children's services, said: "Being a foster carer can be a challenging role, but it's also hugely rewarding. Foster carers often speak of a sense of pride in seeing the child develop and flourish.

“On top of the weekly allowance, there are additional payments to help with things like Christmas, birthdays, buying uniforms for clubs and for taking a placement out of normal office hours.

"Plus, we have introduced a retention payment for our foster families to say thank you for the amazing job they all do!

"Each application to foster is considered on an individual basis and you can be a foster carer regardless of your marital status, sexuality, employment status, ethnicity or religion.

"However, you do need to have a spare bedroom for a child or young person to use. So, if you think you could make a life-changing difference for these children, please do get in touch."

If you think you could foster a child and would like to know more, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/fostering

You can also get in touch with the Lincolnshire fostering service by calling 01522 554114.