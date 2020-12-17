People across the East Midlands are invited to attend a virtual information event to find out how they can help offer young refugees a new start in life.

The event has been organised by A Place to Call Home, a partnership between councils across the East Midlands, led by Leicestershire County Council. The partnership works to recruit foster carers and supported lodgings providers for young people arriving in the region without their parents or a trusted adult.

The event will take place at 10am on Wednesday, January 6, and will include details of the rewarding nature of fostering, the application process and the training and support available, as well as the payments and allowances carers receive.

Lincolnshire County Council offices in Lincoln. Photo: Rob Foulkes

Coun Patricia Bradwell (Con), executive member for children's services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We're committed to playing our part to help find kind, caring and generous foster carers to offer these young people a place to call home.

“If you feel you have the necessary skills and experience to foster, please get in touch with the team and find out more about the role and how it could change the lives and futures of young refugees.”

Regis, 17, arrived in the East Midlands from Albania when he was 15-years-old and was placed with a foster carer. He features in the virtual event, talking about the difference fostering has made to him and his desire to be part of a happy family, just like his foster carers, when he grows up.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services, Lincolnshire County Council.Photo supplied.

Pat, 65, is a foster carer for unaccompanied young refugees and currently has two young people staying with her. She said: “It’s opened up a whole different world to me. There are challenges but nothing is impossible to overcome, and we get by.

“Through getting involved in the local refugee forum with the first young person I fostered, I’m now a volunteer there with the youth group and have had fantastic times with all these young people from all over the world who come along and you just see them settle and blossom. It’s just great, it really is.”

The event will take place on the project’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/homeeastmidlands. The video will remain available to view.

For more information about fostering young refugees, visit www.placetocallhome.org.uk, call 0116 305 5898 or email info@placetocallhome.org.uk.