Therapy dogs are different to assistance dogs like those we are used to seeing provide help to the blind and deaf members of our community, as such they have a different set of requirements and standards to meet to be effective in the therapy dog role.

Therapy dogs can be any size or breed, what is important is how they behave, react around people and their general good health.

There are two recognised charities that will assess your dog and see if they are suitable to be a therapy dog. These are Pets As Therapy (www.petsastherapy.org) and Therapy Dogs Nationwide (www.tdn.org.uk).

Sara Barnes of Who Lets Your Dog Out? (53123986)

To apply you must have owned your dog more that six months and your dog must be at least nine months old. When it comes to behaviour and temperament the charities will complete an assessment of your dog and look at things like how friendly they are with all sorts of people, happy to be petted and not spooked by unusual situations. They also need to be generally calm and well behaved, walk nicely on the lead (which means no pulling or jumping up), they need to be able to take treats gently and be in good health, which includes their coat and skin.

Therapy dogs can be assigned to care homes, schools, and other places where people need help and support, including hospitals.

As dog owners we know the benefit to our own health from spending time with our pets, be it lifting our spirits when we are down or helping us feel more confident/relaxed in times of stress.

Volunteering and employing your dog as a therapy dog is rewarding also for the owner, as well as the recipient, as you can give back to your community and share the love of your dog with others.

www.wholetsyourdogoutuk.com