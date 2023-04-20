A new contract worth £488,600 has been agreed by councillors for a new financial management system.

Members of South Kesteven District Council Cabinet unanimously agreed on Wednesday to give the new contract to Unit 4 Business Software for a period of three years with the option to extend for a further one year.

Councillor Adam Stokes, deputy leader of the council, said the current system was “over 10 years old and no longer fit for purpose”.

Coun Mark Whittington, Cabinet member for waste services and climate change, said he was completely in support of the new contract.

He said he had used similar systems in the past and it was a “considerable advancement on what we have got”.

Councillor Annie Mason, cabinet member for people and safer communities, added: “This is going to enable SKDC to make better informed decisions, increase efficiency, reduce the risk of errors and stay compliant with financial regulations.”