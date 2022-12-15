Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

South Kesteven District Council will continue to offer tax discounts for special constables and care leavers

By Andrea Scholes
-
andrea.scholes@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 15 December 2022

Special constables will continue to receive a 25 per cent discount on council tax next year.

South Kesteven District Council also agreed care leavers should continue to be exempt from payments until they turn 25.

Council leader Kelham Cooke (Con) said: "It shows we are a compassionate council and that we step up to support our residents in need."

South Kesteven District Council
South Kesteven District Council

Councillors were told that three special costables have claimed the discount during the current financial year.

Grantham Andrea Scholes
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE