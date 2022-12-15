Special constables will continue to receive a 25 per cent discount on council tax next year.

South Kesteven District Council also agreed care leavers should continue to be exempt from payments until they turn 25.

Council leader Kelham Cooke (Con) said: "It shows we are a compassionate council and that we step up to support our residents in need."

South Kesteven District Council

Councillors were told that three special costables have claimed the discount during the current financial year.