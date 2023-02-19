The council has allocated £1 million for community projects across the district.

South Kesteven District Council has allocated the money from its UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Applications can be made to SKDC from town councils, parish councils, parish meetings, chartered trustees and community groups to finance projects that deliver community improvements and build pride in place.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, leader of SKDC, said: "The South Kesteven Prosperity Fund is an amazing opportunity to improve the area in which we live and work.

“This is government money that SKDC will administer, monitor and evaluate and, as such, the spending is directed by government criteria.

“We have ring-fenced £1 million that communities throughout the district can benefit from. Applicants will need to show a need for their initiative, as well as the demand and ultimate benefit to the community.

"The applications will then be considered by our UKSPF Board which is cross-party and chaired by the leader of the opposition, Councillor Philip Knowles."

There are four categories for the funding which include:

Building improvements - any public or community building, which can include internal and external improvements and modification; improvements to energy-efficiency; creating or refurbishing facilities.

Green space and outdoor improvements - any public area, which can include landscaping; nature-based solutions for flooding; rewilding initiatives, creation and enhancement of footpaths; wayfinding improvements; and feasibility studies for green space and outdoor improvements.

Culture, arts and heritage - initiatives that must provide public benefit and can include art fairs; installation of public art; art competitions; cultural festivals and fairs; literature festivals; food festivals; concerts; dance exhibitions; and health and wellbeing events.

Heritage initiatives - initiatives that provide public benefit and can include restoration of heritage assets; heritage trails; research the impact of a historical events within the district; events exploring local history; historical exhibitions; and feasibility studies for historic buildings.

Although most of the money is available for 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, a portion can be allocated by the end of March for projects that can be delivered by April 30.

Full criteria for applications and application forms are available at southkesteven.gov.uk/index.aspx?articleid=15988.

Eligible applicants able to meet the deadline should apply as soon as possible.

The Prosperity Fund is part of SKDC’s allocation of £3.9 million from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.