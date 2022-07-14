Household refuse collections across South Kesteven will start early on Monday and Tuesday next week as SKDC supports its outdoor workers during the heatwave.

Collection rounds usually start from 7.30am, but on Monday July 18 and Tuesday July 19 collections will start from 6.30am for these two days only.

SKDC is asking residents with collections on these days to place their wheeled bins or bags out the night before, or before 6.30am on these days day to allow collection crews to take advantage of the cooler morning temperatures.

SKDC bin collection vehicles. (57980036)

Cabinet member for waste services, Councillor Mark Whittington, said: “Our waste collection teams have really stepped up during the current heatwave and this is another way we can all support them.

“Although some of the refuse vehicles are air-conditioned, our loaders only benefit from this when travelling between areas.

“All operatives are already provided with reusable drinking water bottles by the Council and we are also handing out additional water to top these up during the day. Any support from the public would, of course, be welcome.”