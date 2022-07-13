South Kesteven District Council has organised a series of extra patrols to take place next week to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Alongside other agencies, SKDC will be supporting a week of action to tackle ASB as a part of National ASB Awareness Week, which runs from Monday (July 18) until Sunday, July 24.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team from Lincolnshire police as well as neighbourhood officers from SKDC will be on patrol in ASB hotspots in Grantham, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings.

SKDC announces a series of extra patrols next week to try tackle anti-social behaviour further. (57946825)

SKDC's cabinet member for people and safer communities Annie Mason (Con) said: "ASB can take many forms, from persistent nuisance to serious public disturbances.

"We are acutely aware that it can have a major impact on individuals, families and even whole communities.

"ASB Awareness Week is about increasing understanding of what anti-social behaviour is and the impact it has on people's lives."

ASB is any behaviour that can cause nuisance and annoyance and is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; creates significant and persistent problems in a neighbourhood and leaves communities intimidated.

There are three main categories which include:

Personal - when someone targets a specific individual or group.

Nuisance - when someone causes trouble, annoyance or suffering to a community.

Environmental - when someone's actions affect the wider environment, such as public spaces or buildings.

The week is being organised by Resolve, which is an organisation dedicated to community safety and tackling ASB.

Rebecca Bryant, chief executive of Resolve added: "ASB is not low-level crime.

"It can have a long-lasting impact on the lives of victims and communities and can be a precursor to more serious crime.

"It is important that the challenge of ASB continues to be given the priority it needs so that people everywhere feel safe in their homes and communities.

"We are delighted that SKDC is supporting this hugely important campaign.

"It is vital to develop partnership approaches across communities to deal with the growing challenges around ASB."

Latest figures from South Kesteven show 152 reported incidents in April and 161 in May, most relating to inconsiderate behaviour.

Neighbour disputes, reports of drunken behaviour and vehicle nuisance are the next most frequent reports.