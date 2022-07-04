The county council has unveiled a proposals to stop cars waiting on a town centre road near a cinema and health centre.

Lincolnshire County Council is proposing an amendment to stop vehicles waiting on the northern side of St Catherine’s Road in the vicinity of the cinema, health centre and car park and at the junction of St Catherine’s Road and Welham Street.

Waiting would be prohibited at all times in these areas, unless the vehicle is exempt, with disabled persons’ vehicles included in this, as well as vehicles loading or unloading goods and those with the purpose of maintaining roads or works.

A proposal to change parking restrictions on St Catherine's Road has been announced. (57746480)

Public notices have been put up to make local residents aware, with some concerns raised over the potential knock-on effect of the plans on parking in nearby streets.

LCC said that the proposals have been made after investigations showed that the current restrictions were "no longer appropriate".

The amendment order said: "Given the proximity of the cinema, health centre, multi-storey car park and junction with the A52 and B1174, it is proposed to prohibit waiting at all times.

A map showing the changes to waiting restrictions on St Catherines Road. Credit: LCC (57738061)

"The proposals will remove obstruction of the highway by parked vehicles, facilitate traffic flow, ensure all accesses are kept clear and improve visibility and road safety for all users.

"Therefore, in accordance with the County Council’s Policy, it is proposed to prohibit waiting as set out on the Plans to the Order.

"The Chief Constable, The Charter Trustees of Grantham and South Kesteven District Council have been consulted, along with other local groups/companies."

Objections to the proposals, together with the grounds on which they are made, must be made in writing to the chief executive of LCC, Lancaster House, 36 Orchard Street, Lincoln, LN1 1XX or via email: TRO@lincolnshire.gov.uk (for the attention of Mrs T Featherstone, Traffic Orders Section) by July 15.