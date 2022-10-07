The council has called two by-elections, including one in Grantham's St Wulfram's ward.

South Kesteven District Council will run the by-elections on Thursday, November 10.

One will be in Grantham's St Wulfram's ward, following the resignation of councillor Jacky Smith, and the other concerns Bourne East Ward after the death of councillor Judy Smith.

Polling station (52597802)

For those who are thinking of running for these wards, they can find more information at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/becomecouncillor and nominations must be sent in by Friday, October 14.

The notices of election are published on Thursday, October 6, which is where the countdown to both by-elections begin.

Candidate nomination papers and information packs are available from the SKDC website at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/byelections or directly from the elections tea

You can contact the elections team on 01476 406080 or by emailing elections@southkesteven.gov.uk.

They will explain what being a local councillor entails, the application process and assist with paperwork.

Nomination papers must be signed by a proposer, a seconder and eight additional people who need to be local government electors within the relevant ward.

In order to take part, voters must be registered by Tuesday, October 25, which you can do at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The closing date for postal votes is Wednesday, October 25 and the proxy vote application deadline is Wednesday, November 2.

Completed nomination papers must be delivered by hand to the office of the returning officer at South Kesteven House, St Peter's Hill, Grantham, NG31 6PZ before 4pm on Friday, October 14.