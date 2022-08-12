The district council has apologised after a box of soil was left on top of a father’s grave at Grantham Crematorium.

Rebecca Jackson, of Grantham, was left “very upset” after finding that the box of soil had been put on top of the grave of her father, Bill Roberts, when she went to visit him on Monday morning.

Rebecca said: “I went to see my dad to place flowers on his grave and spend some time with him to find that they were digging two graves next to his grave.

The grave of Bill Roberts is under the large box full of soil, which has now been removed. (58574153)

“When approaching, I noticed that the box containing the soil they were digging out of the two graves was on top of my dad’s grave. They had moved the ornaments and solar lights from his grave and placed the box directly on top of his grave. I was very upset.

“There was plenty of room opposite and next to the two graves without having to place it on someone’s loved one’s grave. It is totally disrespectful and I’m very angry that someone would do that.

“You shouldn’t walk on someone’s grave, let alone put a large box full of soil on top of a grave.”

Bill died in October 2021 and he was buried in Grantham Crematorium, which is operated by South Kesteven District Council.

SKDC cabinet member Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew said: “We are sorry if our activity in the graveyard on this occasion has caused any distress to the family.

“Everything has now been returned to normal and we have been in conversation with the family to keep them up to date.

“The temporary situation to allow for a new burial is normal working practice and is the protocol for this particular task.

“We take good care of the surrounding plots and excavated soil is contained neatly. In this instance we also carefully removed the small tributes and replaced them after the scheduled funeral.”

Rebecca said: “I still don’t feel it was right in the first place and would like to make people aware of the situation and what they do to their loved ones. Treating a dead person like that is beyond disrespectful.

“It’s a resting place for people and not to put a skip on top of someone and treating it like a dumping ground.”