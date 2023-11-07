The district council has approved the proposal for a new £350,000 customer service centre in Grantham.

In a meeting earlier today (Tuesday) of South Kesteven District Council cabinet, members unanimously approved proposals to move customer services to the ground floor of The Picture House, in St Catherine’s Road.

A budget of £350,000 has been agreed for the move and the procurement process to appoint a contractor to carry out the works has also been agreed.

The Savoy Cinema in Grantham.

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of SKDC, said the move would allow the public to “access direct and face to face support”.

The move would also move the “restricted” customer services from a unit in the Guildhall that has been used as a temporary customer services centre.

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for culture and leisure, believed the recommendations should be approved, but “strongly” asked if there could be a review of the timescales to bring the operation forward.

SKDC has predicted that construction work for the new centre would take 12 to 16 weeks, with a target of the end of September 2024 for these to be completed.

The official opening of the centre would then be in October 2024.

Richard Wyles, deputy chief executive, told the cabinet that they would need to be “realistic” with the timescales.

Councillor Mark Whittington welcomed the proposals as he said he was “very aware” that a new centre was needed.

However, he questioned what the unit where SKDC customer services are currently being run from could be used for.

Richard Wyles explained that there has been commercial interest as it has been on the open market for some time.

However, Councillor Charmaine Morgan suggested the unit could be used as a community hall or heritage space.

Coun Whittington agreed with Coun Morgan and said it would be “far better to see these buildings being used rather than lying dormant”.