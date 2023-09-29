The district council has approved the allocation of £8 million to construct a new waste depot in the town.

In South Kesteven District Council’s full council meeting yesterday (Thursday), a motion was carried to approve the budget to construct the new depot in Turnpike Close, Grantham, moving waste collection services away from Alexandra Road.

Councillor Rhys Baker (Green, Bourne Austerby) supported the recommendation and said the project was a “significant investment in our district’s future”.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

Councillor Mark Whittington (Con, Grantham Barrowby Gate) also agreed with the proposal, and highlighted problems that the residents have with the current site in Alexandra Road.

He mentioned the road was “full of potholes” and that the waste service was “completely in the wrong place”.

A motion that the finance and economic overview and scrutiny committee added the replacement depot to its work programme and established a working group to receive updates regarding this was also carried.

However, there was heavy debate over recommendation two, which asked that additional funding could be allocated if there were any “unforeseen circumstances”.

This would be asked for through consultation with the Section 151 officer and chairman of the finance and economic and overview and scrutiny, and then reported to the finance and economic overview and scrutiny committee at the “earliest opportunity”.

Councillor Graham Jeal (Con, Grantham St Vincents) shared his concerns on recommendation two and said it was “unnecessary” and “muddies the water”.

An amendment proposed by Councillor Ashley Baxter (Ind, Market and West Deeping) was a set budget of £1 million be added to recommendation two.

However, Coun Whittington suggested that a budget be set up to £250,000.

Debate was then raised again from Councillor Philip Knowles (Dem Ind, Bourne East) that the council should have “kept to the original motion” as there was already “plenty of security in place” in terms of the budget for the project.

Coun Knowles also said that the council was “wasting a lot of time” over the amendment changes.

It was then decided the budget amendment be removed and recommendation two was reinstated, and this was agreed by councillors to be carried.

Councillor Paul Fellows (Dem Ind, Bourne Austerby), who was acting chairman, said: “Thank you for putting me through hell for the last 20 minutes”, following the ongoing debate and closed the meeting.