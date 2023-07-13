The district council has agreed to move forward with upgrading its streetlights with LED lamps.

Members of the environment overview and scrutiny committee at South Kesteven District Council unanimously voted on Tuesday (July 11) to switch to LED lamps for the 3,893 streetlights it is responsible for.

Councillor Ashley Baxter, deputy leader of SKDC, asked the committee to “please - get on with it” as it was a “saving to be made”.

Street light. Photo: istock

Coun Baxter informed the committee going forward with the strategy, which would cost £1 million, that it would result in £200,000 a year being saved in SKDC’s operational expenditure.

He added: “If we had taken the decision four years ago, then we would have made that saving already.”

Councillor Mark Whittington said this was a “great opportunity” but questioned where the funding would come from.

Richard Wyles, chief finance officer, said the strategy would be funded with £500,000 from the local authority reserve, £250,000 from the budget stabilisation reserve and £250,000 from the invest to save reserve.

The question of whether the lights will be dimmed or turned off from 1am until 6am, will be discussed by the committee in December.