The council has approved a strategy that looks to “refresh” its approach towards arts and culture across the district.

South Kesteven District Council unanimously voted yesterday (Tuesday) to go ahead with its proposed Cultural Strategy for 2023 to 2026.

Councillor Paul Stokes (Ind), cabinet member for culture and leisure, said the strategy provides a “roadmap” for SKDC to support the council’s ambition to “be the best place to work and visit”.

The Guildhall in Grantham.

Councillor Richard Cleaver, leader of SKDC, agreed the strategy was an “important change” as culture is “all about bringing people together”.

Feedback from a public survey, conducted from November 2022 to February 2023, showed South Kesteven residents thought culture was “critical” to “wellbeing, diversity and inclusiveness”.

However, the survey highlighted there was a “lack of commitment and cultural leadership from SKDC”.

This new strategy proposes to improve SKDC’s role, while working with more community groups, widening its target audience to younger people and families, and making sure its culture was accessible to everyone.