South Kesteven District Council is asking for public views in its annual consultation on Wyndham Park.

The consultation on the park, one of the town’s finest open spaces, opens on Monday (May 2), and runs until the end of May.

Many of the improvements made in recent years have been as a result of suggestions received through SKDC public consultations, such as improvements to the car park and a recent upgrade of CCTV coverage.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, cabinet member for culture and visitor economy said: “We are very keen to maintain the reputation of Wyndham Park as a go-to destination for all ages and our annual consultations are a valuable way to test local opinion on the facility as a whole.

“We know how important it is for people to have free access to green space. Wyndham Park offers around 10 acres with a variety of reasons to visit, outdoor events throughout the year and is a venue where people can socialize safely.

“What do you think of the park, why do you visit and are there any other improvements you would like to see? People’s opinions matter to us, so please let us have your views.”

On Bank Holiday Monday, the park will host a May Day celebration and dog show.

Charity donations and SKDC investment in the last three years have funded significant improvements. In 2020, the park gained an outdoor gym, table tennis tables, pay per play model boats, and an extension to the car park - along with the installation of a defibrillator.

In 2021, the Rotary Club of Grantham paid for new picnic benches, and wrought iron sculptures commemorating animals lost in war were installed thanks to specialists Roll & Scroll..

Work is currently underway to provide a new play area for older children, scheduled to open in July.

Restored as a memorial park in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of World War One with funds from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Wyndham Park now has a refurbished Memorial Arch, Memorial Shelter and old Ticket Office, and a Visitor Centre.

To take part in the survey go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/wyndham2022

Printed copies of the survey will also be available at the park’s Visitor Centre.