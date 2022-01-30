The council has responded following complaints of "disgusting" litter by the A1.

Journal reader, Peter Berry, sent in photographs of litter he saw along a layby of the A1 at Great Ponton, that he described as "off the scale".

The litter was reported to South Kesteven District Council on Friday, January 21, and its Waste Services team assessed how best to clear the area without putting staff at risk.

Peter Berry found litter strewn alongside the A1 (54420384)

A site visit on Wednesday morning confirmed that most of the litter could be collected using long-reach pickers, although not that in ditches at the side of the road, and a team was scheduled to be on-site within a couple of days.

A spokesperson said: “It is an extremely dangerous exercise to clear litter from the sides of such a busy highway and we have to plan it very carefully.

“Those people thoughtless enough to drop so much litter from their vehicles should bear in mind the very real safety problems presented by clearing it up as traffic passes at such high speeds.”

Litter has been dropped by the layby at Great Ponton. (54420386)

National Highways senior network planner Frank Bird said: “Littering is a social problem across the country and our priority, working closely with our partners, is to keep our roads safe and well maintained for drivers and neighbouring communities.

“Roadside litter is not just unsightly but it’s a threat to wildlife and the environment and it can also be a safety hazard for drivers, can block drains and picking it up puts roadworkers at risk.

“Litter collections on our A roads are the responsibility of local authorities and hopefully we can get the message across that litter not only impacts people’s lives but also has a significant economic impact for our councils across the region.”

