South Kesteven District Council has awarded £10,000 to help stage a heritage festival in Folkingham.

The Aveland History Group, which covers 32 villages, will be able to embark on 'An Aveland Odyssey - Cruise through History Heritage Festivals' five-year programme to celebrate and enhance the district's rich heritage.

The first event, which will be a Georgian Festival in Folkingham, will be held on September 17 and 18, followed by another in Threekingham in 2023 and a return to Folkingham in 2024 to celebrate the WWII anniversary of the nearby airfield.

Folkingham will hold a Georgian Festival in September. (57830181)

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, SKDC cabinet member for culture and visitor economy, said: "We want to work with local groups to help them create sustainable events.

"Supporting the history group is a welcome opportunity to help illustrate a remarkable ancient culture and heritage.

"Holding the festival in different locations will encourage a wider community of people to get involved, increasing recognition and driving up visitor numbers.

"We have as a council celebrated our Georgian heritage in Stamford and I am looking forward to the event in September."

Last year the group organised a successful Medieval Festival in Folkingham which was aided by a £2,000 grant from SKDC's Community Fund.

The planned Georgian event will include entertainers, living history, market stalls, food and drink outlets, heritage crafters and subject matter lectures.

Chair of the Aveland History Group Ali Ray said: "We are delighted to have the backing and support of SKDC as we embark on this initial festival of our five-year plan.

"The funding enables us to make this year's festival free entry and to provide an outstanding range of activities for the whole family to experience.

"It will draw people to our part of the county, so we invite everyone to come along and see what you can discover about life in the era of Bridgerton!"

The Aveland History Group was founded in February 2020 and has a passion for local history.

It covers villages of the ancient Aveland Wapentake on either side of the A15 from Bourne in the south to Osbournby in the north.

Its programme seeks to bring history to life in engaging and often hands on fun activities, aiming to fire the imagination of young people, as well as breaking down any barriers of rural isolation affecting older neighbours.