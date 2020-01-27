Council bans release of Chinese lanterns from public spaces around Grantham

South Kesteven District Council have moved to ban the release of Chinese lanterns on its own land or in public spaces.

Senior councillors passed the motion unanimously at a meeting on 21 January, as a council report found that lanterns “pose an avoidable fire hazard” to wildlife, crops and buildings in the area.

The report added: “It is impossible to control where they land, and they can travel large distances before falling to the ground.”

The council aimed to “demonstrate their commitment to improving the attractiveness of the district.”

The issue of the release of Chinese lanterns grew in prominence after they caused a fire at a zoo in Krefeld, Germany which killed more than 30 animals.

