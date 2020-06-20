Home   News   Article

Council budgets in Lincolnshire under pressure as coronavirus pandemic continues

By Daniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
Published: 16:26, 20 June 2020

Councils have estimated a more than £67.42 million loss from their own budgets for 2020/21 to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as councils face hits to their incomes as well as additional costs to tackle COVID-19.

The government has provided grants of £43.5million to Lincolnshire councils leaving a gap of at least £23.92m.

