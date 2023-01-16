A cabinet member on the district council has left the Conservative group.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew is now listed as an unaligned independent on the council website.

The representative for Casewick, which covers from Uffington to Langtoft, has voiced continued support for the leader of the Conservative-run council, Councillor Kelham Cooke.

Councillor Rosemary Trollope-Bellew (Independent) Photo: SKDC (61876653)

She was formerly part of the leadership team, serving as the cabinet member for culture and visitor economy.

Coun Trollope-Bellew said: “I have decided to step back for a while but will continue to support the aims and ambitions of the leader of SKDC, Councillor Kelham Cooke.”

She has served on the council continuously since being elected in 2011.

Former council leader Councillor Matthew Lee also switched his allegiance to unaligned last month after an apparent falling out with his party.

He was seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service exchanging heated words with his former colleagues following a meeting on the closure of the Deepings Leisure Centre.

Coun Cooke will be taking over cabinet member for culture and visitor economy until further notice.