Council campaigns to keep the Red Arrows in Lincolnshire

The Leader of Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) has written to secretary of state for defence Penny Mordaunt MP asking for her help in keeping the Red Arrows in the county.

The home of the Red Arrows, RAF Scampton, is due to close by 2022.

The Ministry of Defence has shortlisted three locations where the aerobatic team could be based, including RAF Waddington near Lincoln, but has now launched consultations on changes to the airspace they could fly in. The other RAF bases shortlisted are RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire and RAF Wittering in Cambridgeshire.

Visit Lincoln has been running an official petition calling for the Red Arrows to stay in Lincolnshire which has so far attracted more than 8,000 signatures.

Council leader councillor Martin Hill said: "We have asked the Secretary of State for her support in ensuring that Lincolnshire remains the home of the Red Arrows.

"This is something local people are passionately campaigning for, with thousands signing a petition to keep the team at an airbase here in their home county.

"Aside from the county's close historical ties with the Red Arrows, this is also the best option both operationally and economically.

"Firstly, we offer an ideal training location – not only do we have the available airspace, but we have the high-quality housing and schools needed by the crew and their families.

"Looking at the economic considerations, aviation heritage is a cornerstone of Lincolnshire's tourism sector and visitors are often drawn by the chance of seeing the Red Arrows in action in the skies above Lincoln.

"In addition, the county has a growing defence technology sector, with close links to the RAF, including the Red Arrows themselves.

"Not only are these businesses vital to the creation of the high-quality jobs needed to drive local growth, but they ensure the UK retains its global reputation for innovation in aerospace technologies, attracting customers from around the world.

"Finally, the Red Arrows have been important ambassadors for our county, and recently played a central role in a major trade visit from the governor of Hunan, China, which promises to open the door to significant investment both within Lincolnshire and the wider Midlands Engine area.

"Taking all these factors into account, we are sure the Secretary of State will agree that, of the three short-listed bases, RAF Waddington is the obvious choice for the Red Arrows' new home."