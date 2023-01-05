Car parks operated by South Kesteven District Council have been upgraded to allow card and contactless payment.

The change means that customers will be able to pay with cash or by card.

The previous phone and pay system is no longer available.

Welham Street car park. Image via Google Streetview (61683108)

SKDC say the new payment system will enable "faster, more convenient transactions" and reduce the need for people to use coins.

Cabinet member Councillor Mark Whittington said: "This is a genuine focus on convenience for the motorist.

“By providing a contactless and card option we are helping to reduce any queues around ticketing machines and also help people struggling for the correct change at a time when many people prefer not to use cash in a post-Covid world.

"The ticket machines are now reprogrammed to meet this requirement and still provide a paper ticket for display in the windscreen.

"We have been communicating with car park users about this positive development and hope it will make life easier for those who visit, work and shop in South Kesteven."

South Kesteven District Council operates 14 car parks across the District.

In Grantham, there is Welham Street (328 spaces), Guildhall Street (88 spaces), Watergate (100 spaces), Wharf Road (260 spaces) and Conduit Lane (47 spaces).

In Stamford, SKDC runs North Street (107 spaces), Bath Row (97 spaces), St Leonards Street (34 spaces), Scotgate (65 spaces), Wharf Road (224 spaces) and Cattle Market (275 spaces).