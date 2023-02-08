The council is supporting apprentices to coincide with a national week.

South Kesteven District Council is a long-standing supporter of the 'earn while you learn scheme' and to coincide with National Apprenticeship Week 2023, SKDC have just taken on two new recruits.

Councillor Kelham Cooke, SKDC council leader, said: “SKDC has a long tradition of nurturing talent through the apprenticeship programme.

Rhiann White (Left) and Darcey Brown (Right). Photo: SKDC (62322533)

“The combination of workplace training and college study provides apprentices with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and knowledge, as well as a nationally-recognised qualification.

“An apprenticeship has enormous benefits and offers a great opportunity for people to learn valuable, transferable skills and develop rewarding careers.”

Since 2020, SKDC has taken on 21 apprentices, and eight others who joined before then are soon approaching the end of their courses.

The latest to join the scheme is Darcey Brown and Rhiann White, who have started an 18-month course working with SKDC's Housing and Disabled Facilities Grants scheme.

Both will spend nine months with each team before they swap over to gain a wider experience of the organisation.

Darcey said: “I studied at college for a short time but felt it wasn’t for me. I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do but was very interested when I saw the apprenticeship advertised.

"I am excited to get started and see what I can learn over the next 18 months."

Rhiann was previously at college before beginning her apprenticeship, and believes it will provide her with an alternative career route.

She said: "When I left college, I knew I didn’t want to study at university but wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. I’m delighted to be joining SKDC as an apprentice to help develop my skills and gain a qualification.”

Coun Cooke said apprenticeships were for people wanting to take their first steps, those looking for a change in career or existing staff wanted to develop their skills and qualifications.

He added: "SKDC delivers more than 100 services across the district so it is vital that apprenticeships reflect the breadth of what we do.”

Apprenticeships available within the council range from business administration, IT, environmental health, HR to electricians, plumbers and joiners.

Most run for one to two years.

Most also lead to qualifications equivalent to GCSE's and A-levels, but SKDC also offers apprenticeships at degree and post-graduate level.