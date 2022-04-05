Re-distributing arts centre staff has saved South Kesteven District Council money.

An independent review of South Kesteven District Council’s cultural services was carried out last year, revealing all of the arts centres run at a financial loss.

The council operates the Guildhall in Grantham, Stamford Arts Centre and Bourne Corn Exchange. It spent more than £1.7m on arts and cultural services in the 2019/20 financial year - about 11 per cent of its total service costs.