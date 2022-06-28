The council has confirmed the amount it has cost them to clean the Margaret Thatcher statue since it will installed.

Since May 15 2022, it has cost South Kesteven District Council £400 to clean the statue of the late Prime Minister, which includes labour and cleaning.

Traces of red paint can still be seen on the statue of Margaret Thatcher today (Friday June 3). (57082740)

This comes after it has been vandalised numerous times, including having eggs thrown at it and being painted with a Communist hammer and sickle sign.

The statue continues to divide opinion across Grantham, after a protest was held on Sunday June 26 although turnout wasn't as good as had been hoped.

The Margaret Thatcher statue with paint on it in an incidence of vandalism on May 28, 2022. Photo: Toby Roberts (56971117)

It was originally proposed to stand in a square opposite the Houses of Parliament, however this was rejected by Westminster Council in 2018 after there was concern it would attract vandalism.

The 10.5ft bronze statue was gifted to Grantham by the Public Memorials Appeal (PMA), who funded the monument through public donations.