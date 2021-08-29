Campaigners are continuing to oppose a district council bid to build social housing on a green space on their estate, some of which has village green status.

The proposal, concerning land next to Larch Close on the Earlesfield estate, would see 21 flats and 14 houses built for social housing and a play area on the land.

Earlier this month, South Kesteven District Council ran a public consultation on the scheme, which comes 14 years after private plans for a development on the land were withdrawn, following opposition from residents.

Residents gather on the green space near Larch Close which SKDC plans to build on.

Campaigners opposing the development sought the advice of The Open Spaces Society (OSS), a campaign group that works to protect public rights of way and open spaces in the UK, who responded, referring to acts of parliament which might be in favour of the residents.

After looking at the information sent over from campaigners against the proposal, a case officer for the Open Spaces Society, said the wording was “misleading”.

It said it referred to development being allowed if it was for the “better enjoyment of the green”.

The case officer said this referred to things like putting up goal posts and play equipment that were “permissable on the green”.

He added: “There will still be a breach if the development interferes with the rights of local people to use the village green for recreation.

“It is difficult to tell from the plan/map if houses are to be built on part of the village green.

“It is not sufficient to say that part of the village green can be developed because they are putting additional play equipment on there.”

In a letter to the Journal, Rob Shorrock said: “As a Labour councillor for Earlesfield, I worked with the local community in the area to get this land registered as a village green. There is a real shortage of open recreational space and the land has been used by the community for over 20 years.

“The idea of registering as a village green is that you protect it as an area of green space for the community to use.”

He said the Commons Act 2006 was an attempt to “empower communities to protect” land that was intended for recreation from development”.

Coun Shorrock added: “It was all rather shocking then to hear about this sudden land grab from SKDC with little regard for, and understanding of, the Commons Act and the status of the land as a village green.

“The only way that they could do this would be to conduct a full consultation and apply to the Government for a deregistration following this process.

“When asked about this at the initial community consultation events, representatives of the council denied that there would be a deregistration.”

A planning officer for the district council confirmed that, if the scheme is internally approved for the next stage, the council intends to submit an application to renegotiate the boundary of the village green area.

The council is currently in the process of assessing other land for its suitability to be offered as replacement

land.

SKDC’s cabinet member for housing and property, Robert Reid (Con) said: “Our development staff looked closely at feedback from the recent consultation and are currently working on design changes to improve the open spaces across the site.

“We expect to publish the consultation feedback along with these design changes once we have this from the architects.

“We are aware of the village green legislation and would aim to deregister part of the land under Section 16 of the Commons Act 2006 if the proposal goes ahead to the next stage. Part of that process would identify replacement land within the area.”

