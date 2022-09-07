The county council has delayed roadworks on Hill Avenue in Grantham due to supply issues.

Lincolnshire County Council was due to begin surfacing works on the road on Wednesday, August 24, taking place over four nights.

However, due to supply issues, the start date has been pushed back to Wednesday, October 19.

A Google Street View of Hill Avenue in Grantham. (59156761)

A spokesperson from LCC, said: "Work has been postponed due to lack of availability of material. We have re-scheduled this to take place over four nights starting on Wednesday, October 19.

"Road closure and works will start at 7pm until 6am on all four nights. The final night, Saturday into Sunday, will see road lining put in place.

"Surfacing works in that area will give a better quality of road usage for those on the road and increased longevity for the route."