A demand for the full restoration of Grantham and District Hospital with a Grade 1 A&E unit has been made by district councillors this afternoon.

South Kesteven District Council met in an extraordinary meeting to discuss the downgrading of the A&E unit at Grantham to an urgent treatment centre and changes which mean emergency and non-elective patients will have to go to other hospitals.

Councillors were unanimous in their support of a motion which calls for the full restoration of the hospital and calls on the secretary of state for health and social care, Matt Hancock, to reverse the downgrading of the hospital.