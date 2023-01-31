During the past year more residents have joined the district council's green waste collection scheme than ever before.

Fortnightly collections for the 2023/2024 South Kesteven District Council Garden Waste Collection Service start on Monday, April 3, which means it is almost time for residents to renew their membership.

The council has had an extra 650 bins delivered for the new season.

SKDC green bin collection. (7435046)

Scheme members will shortly be contacted to remind them how to take advantage of the service once again. This will also be available to new members.

Councillor Mark Whittington, SKDC cabinet member for waste services and climate change, said: “The fact that so many of our residents continue to use the service just goes to show how people value what we do and what good value for money it is.

“More than 31,000 households benefited from having their garden waste collected rather than having to make trips to their local household waste recycling centre.

“With 23 collections per year, each bin collection costs just £2.13. The 2023/24 price has been carefully calculated to take account of anticipated customer take-up and increased operating costs, such as fuel, tyres, vehicle maintenance and staffing.

“We know a price increase is never welcome news, but costs are rising for all organisations and the council is no exception. The revised fees are reasonable in terms of covering the costs of continuing to deliver it given the financial pressures we face.

"As a discretionary service which residents choose themselves whether to subscribe to, it is essential that SKDC’s Garden Waste service offsets costs without the need for general taxation on all residents.

“Whilst everyone has the choice about joining our garden waste service, we would encourage anyone not in the scheme to be responsible with their garden waste. You can recycle it at your local waste and recycling centre or alternatively compost it.”

Customers will be able to renew or register from Monday, February 6, paying by card or direct debit at southkesteven.gov.uk/greenbin

A green bin sticker and a bin for new customers will be delivered in time for the start of the new collection year which begins on April 3. The sticker must be pit on the bin as soon as it is received.