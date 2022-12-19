Residents in a block of council flats in Grantham are suffering without heating again following years of shivering through cold winters because the heating system had broken down.

People living in Riverside flats in Welham Street, run by South Kesteven District Council, say they have been left without adequate heating because the system has failed again.

Some residents say they have been told that the company responsible for fixing the heating system, Liberty Gas, has been waiting for spare parts for several weeks.

Riverside Flats, Welham Street. (6579912)

Residents of the flats had to put up without adequate heating over several winters when the heating system broke down in 2016.

Resident Paul Dixon said over the weekend: "Today I am without heating and the corridors are absolutely freezing. Now the heating is off completely, both boilers are not working and when I called the out of hours repair service I was immediately transferred to Liberty Gas. I am now sat on my phone approaching an hour's waiting time to be answered by Liberty gas."

Another resident, Peter Clawson, says he has been given electrical heaters while the heating system is down.

Mr Clawson said: "I think they can say what they like and make what excuses they like, but we are the ones suffering."

Mr Clawson says he is now housebound because of illness and many other residents are also elderly and vulnerable with various illnesses. He added: "We are talking about people's lives now."

Lesley Broadway, 60, who is disabled and lives in the complex, said the situation was "atrocious". She said: "Every year it is the same. Everybody has complained to the council and we have to make a ruckus before the council do anything about it.

"I suffer from epilepsy and it makes me poorly. All I have is one heater using all my electricity up to try and keep warm and with prices going up and with it being Christmas I cannot afford it."

An independent report into heating at Riverside told how problems began in 2016 but were not fixed until February 2020.

Report author Julie Picken said in 2020: “Most residents are elderly and retired, some with long-term health issues, so the impact was significant. Residents felt let down, not cared about and lied to.”

Cabinet member for housing and property at SKDC, Councillor Robert Reid, said: “The heating is operational at the Riverside complex, although 19 flats are not reaching their full temperature. Our heating contractors have been onsite a number of times in the past week to ensure the system is operational in response to tenants’ concerns.

“The welfare of our tenants is a priority and, as such, we have provided temporary electric heaters to the affected properties with the promise to reimburse all additional costs to the tenants concerned.

“We have been in touch with the occupants throughout and any tenants who still have concerns are invited to call our main number 01476 406080 and ask for the Sheltered Housing team.”

Since the statement was released late on Friday, the council says a further four tenants are known to be without heating. It says contractors were on site over the weekend and are on site again today looking into the problem.