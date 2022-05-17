Lincolnshire County Council unfollows Instagram user who posts pictures in lingerie and adult outfits
Published: 17:00, 17 May 2022
A council has explained why it was following an 'inappropriate' account on Instagram.
While much of Lincolnshire County Council's following list consists of other local authorities, businesses and charities, one of the accounts differed from the rest.
A search through the 180-odd accounts it follows revealed among them a contortionist, who regularly posts pictures posing in lingerie and adult outfits.