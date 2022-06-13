A solar farm which would power 15,000 homes could be built near Grantham.

South Kesteven has submitted its thoughts on the proposal which lies just over the border in the Belvoir Estate.

The 40-year project would generate nearly 50 megawatts of renewable energy.

The Belvoir Solar farm plan, which borders South Kesteven. Photo: JBM Solar approved for use by all partners (57283513)

South Kesteven District Council wants guarantees that Grantham Canal, which borders the site, wouldn’t be affected by the development.

It has submitted its reply to the project’s consultation.

“It should be clearly demonstrated that the proposal would not lead to any unacceptable risk to ecology, flood risk, water resources and water quality of the canal. Further, the solar farm should not be a barrier to developing the canal’s recreational, nature conservation, heritage, and tourism potential,” the council has said.

“In terms of highways impacts, these are most likely to be significant during the construction and decommissioning phases of the development.

“Lincolnshire County Council (as local highway authority) should be consulted to understand any impacts that may affect the South Kesteven highway network.”

It requested that Melton Borough Council considers the application’s visual impact on South Kesteven, particularly on listed and sensitive buildings.

The site within the Belvoir Estate is currently farming land to the north of the castle. It lies between Bottesford, Easthorpe and Muston.

As a result of the comments by SKDC and other local bodies, Melton Borough Council have said that an environmental impact assessment will be needed before a full application is submitted.

JBM Solar, who are behind the project, say: “The site has been carefully selected as part of a detailed feasibility process. Consideration has been given to, amongst other things; grid capacity, solar irradiation, environmental designations, cultural heritage, ecology/bi-diversity, flood risk and agricultural quality.”