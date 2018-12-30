Council grant boosts Grantham Foodbank

Grantham Foodbank has received a boost thanks to a generous donation from a Grantham councillor.

South Kesteven District Councillor Helen Goral visited the foodbank on Greyfriars last week to present co-ordinator Brian Hanbury with a grant for £250 from the Ward Member Scheme.

The initiative was launched this year, giving each of SKDC’s 56 councillors a budget of £1,000 to give to good causes in their district.

Recipients include registered charities, voluntary groups, youth groups and others who can benefit immensely from even small amounts.

Coun Goral said: “It’s amazing what the foodbank achieves with the support of all the volunteers.

“I am pleased to be able to help with the grant, especially at this time of year when families deserve to live their lives with a little less worry.

“I know that staff at the council offices have made a contribution of food and I’d encourage anyone else who can spare any groceries to contact the foodbank.”

Brian said: “We live in a generous community in Grantham. Tonnes of food comes in which supports over 250 households during this festive period.

“But one session last week saw 87 packages of nine meals each taken away inside two hours.

“We’ve all been working hard to ensure families can feed themselves this Christmas by providing emergency supplies for those in need.”