South Kesteven District Council grants help manage disabilities
Disabled residents across the District are benefitting from life-altering adaptations to their homes after successfully applying for Disabled Facilities Grants.
South Kesteven District Council grants fund a range of adaptations for private homeowners and tenants, housing association and council tenants alike.
For 76 year-old-Alan Clark, the stairlift installed in his Grantham home last autumn has been life-changing.
"I cannot get upstairs without it." he said. "I was forced to go upstairs on my hands and knees before the stairlift was fitted so I am really grateful to the Council for installing it. It's an absolute godsend and I would be completely jiggered without it."
Wheelchair user Paul Zeimer is also finding life transformed by a recently installed step-lift ramp at his home, which means his wife Wendy no longer has to help manoeuvre his chair in and out of their home.
Paul said: "It's completely transformed my life, and helped maintain my independence by being able to get out on my own.
“As someone who is reliant on a wheelchair, it's wonderful."
Councillor Robert Reid, cabinet member for housing, said: "I have seen for myself what a huge difference these adaptations can make to a person's life, and we are committed to help our residents continue to live in their own homes for as long as possible.
"It's important that we support our more vulnerable residents - we are doing all we can to help manage the challenges of a disability."