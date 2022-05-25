Disabled residents across the District are benefitting from life-altering adaptations to their homes after successfully applying for Disabled Facilities Grants.

South Kesteven District Council grants fund a range of adaptations for private homeowners and tenants, housing association and council tenants alike.

For 76 year-old-Alan Clark, the stairlift installed in his Grantham home last autumn has been life-changing.

Going up! Alan Clark with Robert Reid. (56865984)

"I cannot get upstairs without it." he said. "I was forced to go upstairs on my hands and knees before the stairlift was fitted so I am really grateful to the Council for installing it. It's an absolute godsend and I would be completely jiggered without it."

Wheelchair user Paul Zeimer is also finding life transformed by a recently installed step-lift ramp at his home, which means his wife Wendy no longer has to help manoeuvre his chair in and out of their home.

Paul said: "It's completely transformed my life, and helped maintain my independence by being able to get out on my own.

Paul and Wendy Zeimer show Robert Reid their steplift. (56865987)

“As someone who is reliant on a wheelchair, it's wonderful."

Councillor Robert Reid, cabinet member for housing, said: "I have seen for myself what a huge difference these adaptations can make to a person's life, and we are committed to help our residents continue to live in their own homes for as long as possible.

"It's important that we support our more vulnerable residents - we are doing all we can to help manage the challenges of a disability."