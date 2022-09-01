A Grantham family turned to the council to help them with a miniature house legacy.

Will Garnett, who lived in Acorn Close, spent his retirement years creating three proportioned small-scale houses, while his wife Betty helped with their furnishings.

After Will died and Betty moved into a care home, their daughter Wendy and son Chris were left with the task of passing on the collection.

Peter Harrison helps Chris Garnett with precious removals task. Credit: SKDC (59041179)

Unsure what to do, they contacted Peter Harrison, an environment protection officer with South Kesteven District Council, as Peter used to shop for their mother during lockdown and Wendy and Chris lived a distance away from Grantham.

Wendy said: "Peter was amazing. Nothing was too much trouble. I passed on Mum's order and he delivered to her direct.

"We remembered how kind and helpful he had been and asked him if the council could assist us in any way."

Will Garnett's Dutch House and Fisherman's Cottage. Credit: SKDC (59041173)

The houses, which are miniature models of a Victorian house, a Dutch house and a fisherman's cottage complete with electric light fittings, have now been collected by SKDC and put into safe storage until new owners are found.

Councillor Annie Mason, SKDC cabinet member for people and safer communities, said: "How wonderful that the community relationships built during that extremely difficult Covid period have lasted.

"Peter was one of many of our staff who went out of their way for local residents in need of support and I am delighted that we have again been able to help. Let's hope we can find these beautiful little houses a new home."

Chris Garnett with his father's miniature Victorian House masterpiece. Credit: SKDC (59041240)

The Garnett family, who kept three of their father's models, stress that they are not dolls' houses and want them to go to a charity or organisation allowing them to be seen and appreciated.

Chris Garnett added: "When my father retired from the brewing industry, he discovered a love of and talent for working with wood.

"He began making toys, jigsaws, models, wheelbarrows and rocking horses for his grandchildren and then moved on small scale houses, with the first inspired by his childhood home. He was even featured in The Miniaturist Magazine.

"These houses took unbelievable patience, extraordinary attention to, and an eye for detail, incredible dexterity and controlled precision, meticulous organisation and a tenacious determination to get it right.

"We just want his skills to be appreciated. This year marks the centenary year of his birth and it would be wonderful for these remaining miniature houses to be 're-homed' somewhere for posterity."

If you are interested in the houses, you can contact Peter Harrison at peter.harrison@southKesteven.gov.uk.