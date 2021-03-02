A council will spend £49,000 on a contract to improve the safety of residents living in homes that it owns.

It was revealed in November 2020 that South Kesteven District Council had neglected electrical, fire safety and asbestos checks.

Fire risk assessments, which should have been carried out annually, were last completed in 2017.

South Kesteven District Council has 6,000 properties including Lumby's Terrace in Stamford

At a meeting of the council's seven cabinet members on Tuesday (March 2) they approved spending up to £7,000 on fire risk assessments, £20,000 on checking gas fittings, and £22,000 on windows and doors.

Council leader Kelham Cooke said the company being awarded the contract, Gen2, was "very reputable" and the spending was approved unanimously.