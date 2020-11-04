A contract worth up to £7.2 million has been awarded to a company to do improvement work on council housing in South Kesteven.

The four-year contract is for major works on properties including kitchen and bathroom replacements. It has been awarded to Foster Property maintenance Ltd.

Coun Phil Dilks told a meeting of the cabinet at South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday, which approved the contract, that while he welcomed the contract he had also seen properties in a poor state handed over to new tenants.