Company awarded contract worth up to £7.2 million to improve council housing in South Kesteven
Published: 12:07, 04 November 2020
| Updated: 12:09, 04 November 2020
A contract worth up to £7.2 million has been awarded to a company to do improvement work on council housing in South Kesteven.
The four-year contract is for major works on properties including kitchen and bathroom replacements. It has been awarded to Foster Property maintenance Ltd.
Coun Phil Dilks told a meeting of the cabinet at South Kesteven District Council on Tuesday, which approved the contract, that while he welcomed the contract he had also seen properties in a poor state handed over to new tenants.