A council has introduced a new initiative to increase inclusivity and introduce a wider audience to art venues across the district.

South Kesteven District Council’s ‘Pay It Forward’ scheme aims to encourage audiences and supporters of venues - including Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre - to contribute towards the price of a ticket for children, families and groups who may not have the opportunity to attend.

This forms part of SKDC’s bid to “refresh” its cultural strategy.

Grantham’s Guildhall Arts Centre

Councillor Paul Stokes, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Our arts centres mean a great deal to many of us.

“They help to bring the delight and inspiration of live theatre and other events to our district.

“However, not everyone is afforded the opportunity to attend these events so it is very important that we find ways to make the arts as accessible as possible, and open up the magic of live entertainment to a broader audience.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far into our venues, helping to break down financial barriers and shape a more inclusive theatre community.”

Donations to the scheme can be made online via the Guildhall website at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/, by phone at 01476 406158 or by visiting the box office in St Peter’s Hill.

The scheme will also be carried out at Stamford Arts Centre and Bourne Corn Exchange.

SKDC will work with local partners, including schools, social prescribers and third-sector organisations to identify those across South Kesteven who could benefit from free tickets.

Suggestions of groups and organisations can also be made by emailing SKDC’s arts and cultural services manager Jade Porter by email at jade.porter@southkesteven.gov.uk.

Last week, the Journal launched its ‘Behind the Scenes’ series which looks at arts and cultural groups across Grantham.

This follows the launch of SKDC’s new cultural strategy.