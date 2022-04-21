The district council is investigating a village site after a number of travellers' caravans arrived there.

South Kesteven District Council has confirmed that it is aware several caravans have arrived on the site on Marshall Way, Foston, and that it is prepared to take legal action if appropriate when other avenues have been exhausted.

One Foston villager expressed concerns after seeing "heavy construction machinery" arrive at the site over the weekend, as well as "around 20/25 caravans" forming what they described as a "huge illegal travellers camp".

Marshall Way, Foston. Image via Google Streetview (56206162)

Cabinet member for planning and planning policy, Councillor Nick Robins, said: “South Kesteven District Council is aware of several caravans that have been brought onto a site on Marshall Way, Foston.

"There has also been hardstanding laid on parts of the site.

“SKDC takes breaches of planning control very seriously and is prepared to take legal action or serve Enforcement Notices when appropriate - and when other avenues for resolving breaches have been exhausted.

“The first step in this instance would be to serve a temporary stop notice to halt building work and prevent any more caravans being brought onto site whilst we consider what further action is appropriate.

“SKDC planning officers have visited the site and are carrying out further investigations. We will continue to monitor it closely and will also clarify ownership to enable them to liaise with the landowner.”